Strong Armenia bloc parliamentary candidate held in pre-trial detention over vote-buying scheme

19 June 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A representative of the Strong Armenia bloc who ran for parliament in the June 7 elections has been placed in pre-trial detention amid an ongoing investigation into alleged vote-buying, AzerNEWS reports.

The Investigative Committee said that Ashot Yeghiazaryan allegedly conspired with accomplices and handed out electoral bribes to more than 100 voters in Artashat, ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 drams in exchange for votes for his bloc.

The bribed voters also collaborated with others to receive additional bribes.

Yeghiazaryan has been charged with money laundering and vote-buying. He is being held without bail.

The law enforcement body earlier reported that it had uncovered over 100 cases of alleged vote-buying amid the investigation.