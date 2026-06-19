U.S. forces target suspected drug-trafficking vessel

19 June 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has carried out a strike on a vessel suspected of being used by drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, AzerNEWS reports, citing United States Southern Command.

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) stated on the social media platform X that intelligence identified the vessel as operating along known drug trafficking routes and actively involved in suspected narco-trafficking operations.

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

U.S. Southern Command stated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking operations and linked to designated terrorist organizations. During the operation, three male narco-terrorists were killed.

Further details regarding the identities of those killed or the circumstances surrounding the strike were not immediately released.

The operation came as part of the Trump administration’s intensified military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since last September in the name of combating narcotics trafficking.

According to U.S. media reports, the number of people killed during military operations targeting boats suspected of involvement in drug smuggling has surpassed 200 since the autumn of 2025.