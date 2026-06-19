Azerbaijan's copper concentrate production and exports reach record levels

19 June 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a sharp increase in both the production and export of copper concentrate in the first months of 2026, underscoring the growing role of the mining sector in the country's non-oil economy, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 10,140 tons of copper concentrate between January and May 2026, representing an 11.1-fold increase compared to the same period last year. As of June 1, industrial enterprises had accumulated 6,360 tons of finished copper concentrate in warehouse reserves.

Customs data also pointed to a substantial rise in exports. During the first four months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 40,720 tons of copper ores and concentrates worth $87.98 million. In the corresponding period of 2025, exports totaled 5,170 tons valued at $6.99 million.

As a result, export volumes increased by 7.9 times, while export revenues surged by 12.6 times year-on-year.

The average export price of copper ores and concentrates also rose significantly. During January-April 2026, the average export price reached $2,160.62 per ton, compared to $1,351.52 per ton a year earlier, marking a 59.9% increase.

Georgia remained the primary destination for Azerbaijani copper exports. In the first four months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 39,960 tons of copper ores and concentrates to Georgia, accounting for approximately 98% of total exports. An additional 762.1 tons were shipped to Switzerland. In the same period last year, exports were directed to Georgia, Switzerland, and Uzbekistan.

A significant contribution to the growth came from Anglo Asian Mining and its subsidiary AIMKL, the country's leading copper producer. According to the report, AIMKL generated $121.1 million in export revenues during the first four months of 2026 through sales of copper and gold, compared to $27.9 million during the same period last year.

This represents a year-on-year increase of $93.2 million, or 4.3 times, highlighting the growing importance of Azerbaijan's mining industry as global demand for copper continues to rise amid the expansion of renewable energy, electrification, and industrial manufacturing sectors.