Azerbaijan establishes its embassy in Portugal

19 June 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Portugal (Lisbon) has been established.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the establishment of the embassy.

According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues of logistical and financing related to ensuring the activities of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Portugal (Lisbon).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must approve the structure and staffing table of the embassy.