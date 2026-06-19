Azerbaijan establishes its embassy in Portugal
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Portugal (Lisbon) has been established.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the establishment of the embassy.
According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues of logistical and financing related to ensuring the activities of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Portugal (Lisbon).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must approve the structure and staffing table of the embassy.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!