Azerbaijan showcases ASAN Service model to Chadian delegation [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by Chad's Minister of Economy, Finance, Budget and International Cooperation, Tahir Hamid Nguelin, has visited an ASAN Service Center to learn about Azerbaijan's innovative public service delivery model, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Agency Ceyhun Salmanov provided the delegation with detailed information about the ASAN Service Centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as various innovation projects implemented by the Agency.

The guests were presented with the technological solutions used in the operation of ASAN Service Centers. It was noted that agreements have been signed with more than 30 countries and international organizations to export the ASAN model as an intellectual product and national brand.

The Chadian side expressed interest in applying Azerbaijan's ASAN Service experience in their country.

During the visit, the delegation also became acquainted with the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, Mobile ASAN Service, ABAD public legal entity, and the Bilim Baku Center.