Azerbaijan, Holy See strengthens interreligious dialogue [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, met with George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, and Father Laurent Basanese, Secretary of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims, in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting gathered members of the Milli Majlis, leaders of various religious communities, as well as the ambassadors of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan to the Holy See.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office spoke about the historical evolution of Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, noting that their foundations were established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and are being successfully continued under President Ilham Aliyev.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade recalled Pope John Paul II’s visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing that he was the first pontiff to travel to a Muslim-majority country. He also underlined the significance of Pope Francis’ visit in promoting Azerbaijan’s traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism on the global stage. Pashazade further highlighted the work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noting that under First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, substantial restoration efforts have been carried out on various religious sites, including churches.

He stressed that Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism is now widely recognized internationally, pointing out that people of different faiths coexist in the country in peace and mutual respect.

Speaking at the event, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, and Deputy Chairman Musa Gasimli emphasized the importance of strong interreligious ties and continued development of interfaith dialogue.

George Jacob Koovakad stated that relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See are based on friendship and mutual respect. He noted that the visits of Popes John Paul II and Francis played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

He also extended his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that cooperation between the Holy See and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in the future.