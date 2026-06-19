Trump says Meloni begged for photo, graciously agrees to grant struggling ally one
United States President Donald Trump told Italy's La7 channel on Friday that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "begged" him for a photo at the G7 summit, AzerNEWS reports.
Trump told the outlet's White House correspondent Daniele Compatangelo that he only agreed to take a picture with Meloni because he felt "pity" for her. Meloni denied the claim on her X profile, claiming that "neither I nor Italy ever beg."
The relationship between the two leaders has worsened in recent months.
Meloni criticized Trump's remarks about Pope Leo XIV, while Trump expressed his "shock" with Meloni's decision not to aid him in the Iran war. Meloni protested the potential withdrawal of US troops from Italy, claiming that "Italy has always kept its commitments."
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