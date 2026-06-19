Eggs cost less than 1 U.S. cent in Azerbaijan as production outpaces demand

19 June 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A sharp decline in egg prices has been observed across Azerbaijan in recent days, with retail chains offering yellow eggs for 0.04 manats ($0.024) each and white eggs for 0.01 manats ($0.0059) each, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Poultry Meat, Egg Producers and Exporters Association, the decrease is the result of market forces rather than any administrative intervention.

Responding to numerous inquiries regarding the price drop, the association stated that the decline is primarily driven by a surplus in domestic production.

Chairman of the Association's Board, Murvat Hasanli, noted that daily egg production in Azerbaijan currently exceeds six million units.

“Domestic demand stands at approximately 4 million to 4.5 million eggs per day. Since production is significantly higher than market demand, prices are naturally declining. This is purely a result of supply and demand dynamics,” Hasanli said.

He added that the country has been producing more eggs than it consumes for several years, partly due to government support for the sector.

“This production surplus has persisted for years. As a result, we have not witnessed significant increases in egg prices. At the same time, Azerbaijan has successfully expanded egg exports, and export volumes are expected to increase further in the near future,” he said.

Hasanli emphasized that the recent decline reflects a fundamental principle of the market economy. He noted that tt is a well-established economic rule that when supply exceeds demand, prices fall.

Industry representatives believe that continued export growth could help absorb excess production and contribute to greater market balance in the months ahead.