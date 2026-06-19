Germany producer prices rose

19 June 2026 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Producer prices in Germany rose by 2.2% in May compared with the same month of the previous year, according to a report released on Friday by the country’s statistical office, Destatis. On a monthly basis, producer prices increased by 0.3% compared with April, although the result came in below analysts’ expectations, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The annual increase was primarily driven by higher costs for intermediate goods, which rose by 4.2% year on year, followed by energy prices, which gained 2.5%. Capital goods and durable consumer goods both recorded a 2% increase, while non-durable consumer goods declined by 1.7%, reflecting continued pressure on household-oriented production.

Within the energy sector, the strongest upward force came from mineral oil products, where prices surged by 34.9% compared with a year earlier. This spike was linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict involving Iran, which has added volatility to global oil markets. In contrast, prices for natural gas and electricity fell by 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively, highlighting the uneven nature of energy pricing across different sources.

An interesting takeaway is that despite falling electricity and gas prices—often key drivers of inflation for households—the overall producer price index still moved higher. This suggests that upstream cost pressures are now being led more by global commodity shocks (especially oil) and industrial inputs rather than broad-based energy inflation, which could signal a more fragmented inflation picture in Germany’s manufacturing sector.