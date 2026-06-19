Baku, Islamabad discuss expansion of economic cooperation [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, has met with Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of economic relations between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on further expanding the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promoting trade and investment ties, and strengthening cooperation between business communities.

During the discussions, both parties emphasized the importance of supporting joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest and developing economic cooperation in new directions, highlighting the strong friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.