Poland detains suspect carrying Georgian passport in murder case of Russian satirical artist

19 June 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish authorities have detained a suspect believed to be connected to the murder of Russian satirical artist and cartoonist Robert Kuzovkov, who was widely known under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky for his caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, AzerNEWS reports.

The arrest was announced on Thursday by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a post on social media platform X.

According to Tusk, the suspect was detained by officers from the Lublin provincial police in cooperation with Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW). The arrest took place on Thursday morning in the town of Piastów, near Warsaw.

Polish media outlets reported differing accounts of the location of the arrest. News outlet Oney stated that the suspect was apprehended at a Georgian restaurant, while RMF FM reported that the detention occurred at a workers' hostel.

Tusk said the suspect was using a Georgian passport. Polish police identified the document as having been issued in the name of a 36-year-old Georgian citizen.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the detainee or provided further details regarding the alleged role of the suspect in the killing of Kuzovkov.

The investigation into the murder remains ongoing.