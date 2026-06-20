Zelenskyy urges Belarus to distance itself from war in Ukraine

20 June 2026 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated warnings that Belarus could face serious consequences, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had repeatedly warned that the war could have "extremely dangerous consequences" for Belarus. He added that Ukraine has documented the presence of specialized equipment operating along its border in Belarus, which he claims supports Russia in carrying out drone strikes against Ukrainian territory.

According to him, this equipment has been used in attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, railways, cities, and rural areas in regions such as Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn. Zelenskyy also noted that Belarus is currently dismantling these installations.

Zelenskyy also said that fuel supplies from Belarus to Russia have significantly increased, claiming that gasoline exports rose 13-fold and diesel supplies tripled between January and May compared to the same period last year.