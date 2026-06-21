No fees for Hormuz passage during ceasefire period, Trump says

21 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that there will be no fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during a 60-day ceasefire period, AzerNEWS reports.

"There will be no tolls in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be no tolls after the 60 day period has expired," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also suggested that if no agreement is concluded, the United States could impose charges as compensation for what he described as past, present, and future costs related to its role as a "guardian angel" to the countries of the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.