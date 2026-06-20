Georgia strengthens ties with Azerbaijan, Kobakhidze says

20 June 2026 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgia has strong relations with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia, while also placing significant emphasis on expanding cooperation with the countries of Central Asia following his recent trip to Tajikistan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists, Kobakhidze emphasized that regional cooperation remains a key priority for the Georgian government.

"We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia. At the same time, we are working to develop our ties with Central Asian countries to the maximum extent possible," the prime minister stated.

Kobakhidze also announced plans for further high-level diplomatic engagement in the region. He said he will soon visit Kazakhstan, while the presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are expected to travel to Georgia in July.

The Georgian prime minister also noted that significant investments are being directed toward strengthening the country’s transit capabilities, alongside efforts to deepen cooperation with neighboring states.