Azerbaijan reaffirms support for global humanitarian cooperation

20 June 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has reiterated its commitment to international humanitarian assistance and multilateral cooperation during the 2026 Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), held at UN Headquarters in New York from June 17 to 19, AzerNEWS reports.

Addressing the General Discussion, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tofig Musayev, highlighted the country's contributions to global humanitarian initiatives through its partnership with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and through bilateral aid programs implemented by Azerbaijani government institutions.

In its statement, Azerbaijan described the ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment as a valuable platform for fostering dialogue and strengthening international cooperation on humanitarian issues under the UN framework.

While emphasizing that, since regaining independence, Azerbaijan has successfully transformed from a recipient of humanitarian aid into a donor country, the statement underscored that the post-conflict humanitarian challenges it continues to face - particularly those related to refugees and internally displaced persons, widespread destruction, missing persons, and mine contamination - remain pressing concerns.

Azerbaijan stressed that these issues continue to require sustained attention and international support. The country also reaffirmed its view that stronger multilateral engagement, partnership, and global solidarity are crucial for effectively responding to humanitarian challenges and ensuring support reaches those most in need.