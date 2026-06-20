Azerbaijan facilitates new transit from Russia to Armenia

20 June 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of Russian wheat destined for Armenia has been transported through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, 7 laden wagons containing Russian wheat with a total weight of 490 tons was dispatched from the Bilajari railway station toward the Boyuk Kesik border checkpoint.

The latest shipment adds to the growing volume of goods transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory. To date, more than 30,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite coal have been delivered along this route.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia.