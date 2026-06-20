Indonesia and Kuwait boost energy ties amid uncertainty

20 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Indonesia and Kuwait agreed on Friday to deepen cooperation in the field of energy security, as both countries aim to better navigate ongoing geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The agreement was reached during talks in Jakarta between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Kuwait’s ambassador Khalid Jassim Alyassin.

According to Airlangga Hartarto, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy cooperation, building on long-standing collaboration in the oil and gas sector. The discussions also highlighted mutual interest in expanding investment flows and improving resilience in energy supply chains, particularly amid volatile global oil markets.

In addition, the two countries expressed support for accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the goal of concluding talks by the end of 2026.

An interesting angle of the agreement is that it reflects a broader shift: both Southeast Asian and Gulf countries are increasingly diversifying their economic partnerships beyond traditional Western markets. Analysts note that such cooperation could eventually extend into renewable energy projects and hydrogen development, areas where both regions are starting to invest heavily as part of long-term energy transition strategies.