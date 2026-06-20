Kremlin: Ukraine's policy not that of negotiations

20 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed on Friday Ukraine's latest drone attacks on Moscow, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Kyiv regime is persisting its policy. This is not a policy for negotiations," he told the press.

The day before, Ukraine's drone attack struck, among other targets, the Moscow oil refinery. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted the attack was a "fair response" to Russia's latest strikes on his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Friday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "physically afraid of his own army."

Zelensky made the claim while speaking to reporters, noting that "Putin fears the return of his army home ... That is why he is so afraid of the war ending without victory. And there will be no victory." He added that the Ukrainian army is "de facto the second army of NATO," urging Kyiv's formal membership in the pact.

Furthermore, Zelensky claimed that Putin will remain in the Kremlin "until his death," and that the Russian leader's main goal is the restoration of the Soviet Union. "Without Ukraine, this is impossible, and that is why things are so difficult for us," he said.