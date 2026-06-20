Ancient temple discoveries unearthed in Egypt’s Bahariya Oasis

20 June 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Egypt has announced a significant archaeological breakthrough at the Al-Qasr Al-Qadim (Old Palace) Temple in the Bahariya Oasis, located in the country’s Western Desert, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, an archaeological team from the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) uncovered important structural remains and artifacts dating back approximately 2,500 years to the 26th Dynasty (664–525 B.C.).

Among the discoveries are the remains of a sandstone chamber, inscribed stone blocks bearing the names and royal titles of King Psamtik I, and a collection of additional archaeological objects.

Hisham Elleithy, Secretary-General of the SCA, said the findings offer new insights into the historical and religious importance of the site, reinforcing evidence that it served as a major administrative center throughout different periods of ancient Egyptian history.

Excavations also revealed the temple’s main hypostyle hall, featuring 16 sandstone columns, along with adjoining rooms, shrines, and hieroglyphic inscriptions dedicated to deities including Amun-Ra, Amunet, and Khonsu.

According to Mohamed Abdel-Badie, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the SCA, construction of the hall began during the reign of King Psamtik I and was later completed under Kings Wahibre (Apries) and Ahmose II (Amasis).

The mission further uncovered a stone stela dating to the reign of King Amenhotep II of the 18th Dynasty, providing evidence of the Bahariya Oasis's connection to the Egyptian state since the New Kingdom period. Archaeologists also found artifacts linked to the era of King Ramesses II, indicating that religious and urban activity existed at the site long before the 26th Dynasty.