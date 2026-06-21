Remembering one of Azerbaijan's greatest intellectuals

21 June 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the 232nd anniversary of the birth of Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov, one of the most prominent figures in Azerbaijan's scientific, literary, and philosophical history.

Bakikhanov is widely regarded as a pioneering intellectual whose multifaceted contributions to history, literature, linguistics, geography, astronomy, ethics, and education left a lasting impact on Azerbaijani thought and culture. During his lifetime, he earned recognition not only as a writer and scholar but also as a military figure and public intellectual whose works attracted the attention of leading historians, thinkers, and literary figures of his era.

Among his most renowned works are "Qanuni-Qudsi", "Asrarul-melakut", "Tahzibul-akhlaq", "Eynul-mizan", and "Gulustani-Iram". His writings demonstrate extensive knowledge across a wide range of disciplines, highlighting his role as one of the most comprehensive scholars of his time.

Bakikhanov also authored "Kashful-qaraib", a work discussing the discovery of America, as well as "Umumi geografiya", a geographical study that has not survived to the present day. In the field of education, he paid particular attention to the moral upbringing of children and youth. His work "Tahzibul-akhlaq" promoted ethical values and offered a systematic interpretation of his social and philosophical views.

His most significant contribution, however, is widely considered to be "Gulustani-Iram", a monumental historical work that laid the foundations of Azerbaijani historiography. Based on years of research, the book presents a detailed account of the history of Azerbaijan and Dagestan, drawing on archaeological findings, historical monuments, coins, royal decrees, folklore, religious texts, travel accounts, and numerous Eastern, Greek, Roman, Russian, and regional sources.

The work covers an extensive historical period, from ancient legends and early civilizations to the eras of the Sassanids, Arab conquests, Mongol invasions, the Timurid and Safavid states, the Shirvanshah dynasty, and the geopolitical developments that culminated in the treaties between Russia and Iran.

Bakikhanov himself participated as a translator during the signing of the Treaty of Turkmenchay in 1828. He also wrote poetry under the pen name Qudsi.

The distinguished scholar passed away in 1847 after contracting plague while traveling from Mecca to Medina. He was buried in the area known as Wadi Fatima.

More than two centuries after his birth, Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov remains one of the foundational figures of Azerbaijani scholarship, literature, and historical research, with his intellectual legacy continuing to influence generations of researchers and readers.