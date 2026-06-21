Vance lands in Switzerland as Iran talks loom

21 June 2026 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Vice President JD Vance landed in Zurich, Switzerland, ahead of the high-stakes talks with Iran about its nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports.

Iran's negotiating team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had arrived in Zurich late on Saturday.

In addition, Pakistan will also participate, with its delegation headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir. Lebanon is expected to dominate the opening stages of the meeting, as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah still threatens to undermine fragile relations between Washington and Tehran.

The two delegations will convene in Buergenstock Resort near Lucerne.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and his country's negotiating team landed in Zurich, Switzerland, late on Saturday, local time, where they are expected to attend the latest round of talks with the United States.

Ghalibaf honored the victims of the Minab school attack in a post on social media, showing him disembarking from an airplane named after the 168 victims in the deadly strike Tehran has blamed on the US.