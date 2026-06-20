Iranian negotiators head to Switzerland for talks

20 June 2026 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the country’s negotiating team is expected to head to Switzerland in the next few hours to hold talks with the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to local media, he said the purpose of the visit is to engage in discussions with the US delegation and call for the fulfillment of their obligations.

He noted that final agreement talks will only begin if the commitments outlined in clauses 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the memorandum of understanding are implemented and maintained. However, he added that this is not currently the case.

Baghaei said the Iranian delegation aims to determine how the other side intends to fulfill its obligations during the visit.

"If a small part of the memorandum is not implemented, the entire agreement faces uncertainty. Iran has fulfilled its obligations and expects the other side to do the same. Israel’s failure to observe the ceasefire in Lebanon is a clear violation of the memorandum," he told state TV.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stated that Iran did not sign any obligations that cannot be implemented. He added that these commitments were agreed after several weeks of intensive negotiations and mediator efforts, and Iran will make every effort to ensure their implementation.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said on Saturday that he expects to travel to Switzerland soon for talks with Iranian officials.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he remained confident that the 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran would hold.

On June 18, a peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the United States. It was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, and entered into force on June 19.