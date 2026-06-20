Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

20 June 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 20, Mazen Turki Saoud El Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Jordanian official was welcomed by Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Shahin Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Omar Barakat Al-Nahar, Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as well as other officials.

During the visit, El Qadi will attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to take place in Baku.

Additionally, the Jordanian speaker will held meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The visit will conclude on June 26.