Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

20 June 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, AzerNEWS reports.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a phone conversation between the ministers held on June 20.

During the telephone conversation, issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, mutual high-level visits, implementation of reached agreements, as well as areas of cooperation in trade, economy, investments, transport, logistics, and other fields of mutual interest were discussed.

In the course of the conversation, issues of cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, the UN, and other multilateral platforms, were also considered.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.