Azerbaijan boosts gas production

20 June 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

From January to May this year, Azerbaijan produced 20.935 billion cubic meters of natural gas, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The data shows that production increased by 24.4 million cubic meters, or 0.12%, compared to the same period last year. In January-May of the previous year, natural gas production stood at 20.911 billion cubic meters.

During the reporting period, 16.305 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas were produced, which is 112.4 million cubic meters, or 0.7%, more than in the corresponding period last year, when output was 16.193 billion cubic meters.

Overall, the production value in the mining industry amounted to 16.7 billion manats, reflecting a 0.4% decline compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 10.381 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $3.344 billion in the first five months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, gas export value decreased by $489.8 million, or 12.8%, while export volume increased by 1.1%.

Despite the fluctuations in export value, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a reliable energy supplier in international markets, with its gas export geography steadily expanding.