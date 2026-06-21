Qantas confirms world's longest non-stop flight between Sydney and London

21 June 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Australian flag carrier Qantas is moving forward with its long-awaited Project Sunrise initiative, which will see the launch of the world's longest non-stop passenger flight between Sydney and London, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the route is scheduled to begin operations in October 2027, becoming the first direct commercial air connection between the two cities without any intermediate stops.

The flight will cover more than 16,000 kilometers, with a journey time expected to range between 19 and 22 hours, depending on weather conditions and operational factors.

As part of Project Sunrise, Qantas has also confirmed plans to launch direct flights between Sydney and New York City. The airline said the launch schedule for the New York service will be announced next year.

To operate these ultra-long-haul routes, Qantas has unveiled the first specially modified Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft. The aircraft has been designed to support extended flight durations while improving passenger comfort on journeys lasting nearly an entire day.

Currently, the world's longest regularly scheduled non-stop passenger flight is operated by Singapore Airlines between Singapore and New York. That route covers approximately 15,349 kilometers and takes just under 19 hours to complete.