Trump claims Starmer will resign

21 June 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

In addition, recent reports suggested that the UK prime minister might resign as soon as Monday, citing pressure from Starmer's cabinet and declining support within the Labour Party.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!)," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account, also wishing Starmer "well."

United States President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign from his post, AzerNEWS reports.

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