Anglo Asian Mining launches major drilling campaign to expand copper resources in Azerbaijan

22 June 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Anglo Asian Mining has announced an expanded drilling program in Azerbaijan, with plans to carry out approximately 90,000 meters of drilling during 2026-2027 as the company seeks to increase resource estimates and advance key mining projects, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a company statement, the program will include around 55,000 meters of exploration drilling and 35,000 meters of feasibility drilling across several strategically important deposits.

The company said logging drilling operations involving two drilling rigs have already commenced at the Kharxar deposit, while work at the Garadagh field is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

Exploration activities will focus on expanding known mineralized zones at Kharxar and Garadagh, as well as evaluating adjacent prospective areas. The program also includes additional drilling within the Gadabay contract area and efforts to expand the Demirli mine and the South Demirli deposit.

Anglo Asian Mining further reported that underground drilling has started at the Gilar deposit, where work will focus on assessing upper mineralized horizons and exploring the potential extension of ore bodies at deeper levels.

The feasibility drilling program will support updated resource assessments and future mine development plans. According to the company, approximately 10,000 meters of drilling will be conducted at Kharxar and 25,000 meters at Garadagh for geological confirmation, geotechnical analysis, hydrogeological studies, metallurgical testing, and quality control purposes.

The Kharxar deposit, located about 1.5 kilometers north of the Gadabay contract area, has been the focus of extensive exploration work in recent years. Following surface and underground drilling campaigns and the analysis of historical data, a JORC-compliant resource estimate published by the company confirmed 119,100 tons of contained copper at the site.

Meanwhile, the Garadagh deposit, situated adjacent to Kharxar, has emerged as one of the company's most promising copper assets. A preliminary JORC-compliant resource estimate released in 2024 confirmed approximately 900,000 tons of contained copper, highlighting its potential importance for the future growth of Azerbaijan's mining sector.