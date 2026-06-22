Ukraine strikes FSB Border Service building in Crimea [VIDEO]

22 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

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A series of explosions were reported across Crimea on the evening of June 21 and into the early hours of June 22, with residents in several cities reporting power outages following the incidents, AzerNEWS reports.

According to local reports, explosions were heard in multiple areas of the peninsula, including Sevastopol, Feodosia, and Kerch. Residents also reported the activation of air defense systems during the night.

Media reports claimed that a building used by Russia's Federal Security Service border service in Armyansk was struck, while the Tavriyska Thermal Power Plant was reportedly targeted by drones. The information has not been independently verified.

Following the reported attacks, electricity outages were recorded in Feodosia, Kerch, Sevastopol, and several other areas of the peninsula.

The incidents come amid heightened security measures introduced by the Russian-installed authorities in Crimea. A day earlier, officials in Sevastopol announced the suspension of fuel sales to the public and the cancellation of mass events. Authorities also warned of possible disruptions to transportation services and electricity supplies.

Crimea, internationally recognized as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014, has increasingly become a target of drone and missile attacks amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian authorities have frequently reported the interception of aerial targets over the peninsula, while Ukraine has not always commented on specific incidents.

The extent of any damage or casualties resulting from the reported overnight attacks remains unclear.