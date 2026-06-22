Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

22 June 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he will step down as leader of the Labour Party and prime minister following days of intense pressure from senior party figures, including several cabinet ministers, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Guardian.

The decision comes less than two years after Labour's landmark general election victory.

Starmer had publicly insisted he would contest any leadership challenge, but discussions with ministers and advisers over the weekend reportedly convinced him that his position had become untenable.

The prime minister's departure follows the return of Andy Burnham to Westminster after his victory in the Makerfield by-election. Burnham's success strengthened calls within Labour for a leadership change, with many MPs viewing him as the party's strongest option to counter the growing popularity of Nigel Farage and Reform UK ahead of the next general election.

Burnham is widely regarded as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer, although a formal leadership contest could still take place. Potential challengers include Health Secretary Wes Streeting, though some party insiders believe a deal could be reached that would allow Burnham to assume the leadership without a prolonged contest. Under Labour Party rules, candidates require significant parliamentary support to enter the race.

Starmer's downfall follows months of growing dissatisfaction among Labour MPs. His leadership came under sustained pressure after disappointing election results, policy reversals, and controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to Washington.

Despite receiving praise from some allies for his handling of foreign policy challenges, including tensions in the Middle East, Starmer struggled to improve his domestic popularity. Concerns over the economy, public services, and Labour's declining poll numbers fueled calls for change, with dozens of MPs publicly demanding his resignation in recent months.

Starmer is expected to remain in Downing Street until a successor is chosen, ensuring continuity of government during the transition.

Image: Isabel Infantes / Reuters