Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An official welcome ceremony was held on June 22 for Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a state visit, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Turkmenistan in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Turkmenistan.

The national anthems of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, while members of the Turkmen delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.