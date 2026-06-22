President of Turkmenistan arrives on visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

On June 22, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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