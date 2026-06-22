National wrestlers secure medals in Georgia [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third stage of the Batumi Beach Wrestling World Series has been in Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani national team was represented by Rubail Ibrahimli (70 kg), Sahib Dadashov and Vusal Aliyev (both 80 kg), Ashraf Ashirov and Ilgar Nazarli (both 90 kg), and Islam Ilyasov (+90 kg).Two of them reached the podium.

Ashraf Ashirov delivered a successful performance and won the competition in the 90 kg weight class.

In doing so, he repeated the result he achieved at the first stage of the series. It should be recalled that Ashraf Ashirov had also become champion at the same competition held in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vusal Aliyev claimed the bronze medal in Batumi in the 80 kg category.

At the World Series event, Category I-S referee Bashir Isazade officiated the matches.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.