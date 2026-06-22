Defense Ministry announces planned explosions near Pirakeshkul

22 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has announced that controlled disposal operations involving expired and unserviceable ammunition will be carried out at a military training ground near the settlement of Pirakeshkul from June 22 to June 25, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, the measures are being undertaken in accordance with established safety regulations to ensure the secure destruction of munitions that have reached the end of their operational lifespan and are no longer suitable for use.

The ministry noted that residents may hear explosion sounds during the specified period as part of the disposal process. Citizens have been urged not to be alarmed, as the detonations will be planned and conducted under strict safety procedures.

Officials emphasized that there is no cause for concern and that the activities are routine measures aimed at maintaining safety standards in ammunition management.