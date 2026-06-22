President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan
On June 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, AzerNEWS reports.
This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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