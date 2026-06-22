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Monday, June 22, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan

22 June 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On June 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, AzerNEWS reports.

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President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan - Gallery Image

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