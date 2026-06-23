Baku welcomes art of legendary Gardel – Final Chord of El Calor en Baku

23 June 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From June 19 to 24, the historic part of Baku turned into the true capital of Argentine tango, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's history, the International Festival of Tango and Culture El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival is being held, bringing together music and dance in a single living space.

The final chord of this cultural marathon will sound on June 24 with a stunning concert dedicated to the memory of the legendary Carlos Gardel – the symbol of world tango. The evening will take place at the Opera Studio of the Baku Music Academy and will become the culmination of the Week of Argentine Culture in Baku.

On stage will perform La Argenta Ensamble – one of the brightest Argentine tango orchestras in the world. Five musicians, rich live sound, original arrangements by Fernando Herrera, and the expressive vocals of Jimena González will create the atmosphere of authentic tango noir. A special highlight of the evening will be performances by invited world tango stars – the duo Yanina Quiñones & Neri Piliu, recognized masters of stage dance.

The finale promises to be not just a concert, but an emotional journey – from Gardel's classics to contemporary tango, uniting Baku and Buenos Aires in one rhythm.

Tickets can be purchased via iTicket.Az.

The festival is organized with the support of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), as well as the international tango community and local partners.

Throughout the week, the ancient streets of Icherisheher turn into living stages: street milongas, master classes, film screenings, gastronomic events, and the international championship Metropolitango create an atmosphere where Argentine culture literally comes out onto the city streets.

More information about the project and the festival program can be found on the official website and the festival's Instagram page.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.