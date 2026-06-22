Baku, Tashkent promote cultural dialogue as bridge between nations [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation dedicated to the role of cultural dialogue in strengthening Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan friendship ties has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized within the framework of the upcoming 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

The event brought together professors and academic staff from various higher education institutions in Uzbekistan, representatives of the public and media, students, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

During the event, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli spoke about the international importance of the "Baku Process," describing it as a significant global platform aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue, strengthening mutual trust between nations, and expanding humanitarian cooperation.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, two countries with deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties, have become a successful example of this model thanks to the political will and leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The presentation emphasized that Azerbaijan's role in initiating and hosting international dialogue and cooperation platforms reflects the country's growing contribution to global humanitarian initiatives.

The speakers highlighted that Azerbaijan's hosting of major international events, including COP29 in Baku and the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), demonstrates the country's expanding role in areas such as international cooperation, sustainable development, cultural dialogue, and humanitarian engagement.

The presentation also provided information about the origins, conceptual foundations, and significance of the "Baku Process" as a mechanism for intercultural dialogue.

Launched at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the initiative brings together countries and cultures from around the world, creating opportunities for constructive dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

Special attention was given to the role of cultural cooperation in further developing Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations.

Participants noted that cultural days, exhibitions, concerts, literary meetings, and joint projects contribute significantly to strengthening ties between the two peoples, enhancing mutual trust, and promoting a positive image of both nations.

It was emphasized that cultural dialogue serves as an important humanitarian bridge between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, complementing political and economic cooperation while ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of bilateral relations.

In conclusion, participants noted that the "Baku Process" is not only an important international initiative promoting dialogue among different peoples and cultures but also a valuable platform for further strengthening friendship, mutual trust, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.