China imposes export ban on 10 U.S. companies

22 June 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China's Ministry of Commerce has added 10 U.S. companies to its export control list, citing the need to safeguard national security and interests as well as fulfill international non-proliferation obligations, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement, Chinese exporters are now prohibited from supplying dual-use goods to the newly listed companies, which include Red Cat Holdings, Inc., Teal Drones, Inc., and Aveox Inc. The restrictions also apply to organizations and individuals from any country, who are barred from transferring or providing Chinese-origin dual-use items to the sanctioned firms.

The ministry stated that any ongoing exports involving the affected companies will be halted immediately.

Chinese authorities said the move was taken in response to the U.S. government's decision to add several Chinese firms to its list of companies allegedly linked to China's military.

Separately, China's Ministry of Finance announced that 46 U.S. companies have been barred from participating in government procurement activities.

Under the new measures, entities involved in state procurement projects are prohibited from purchasing products manufactured by the listed companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The Finance Ministry emphasized that the decision was made in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and clarified that the restrictions do not apply to U.S.-invested companies operating within China.

The latest measures come amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology, and national security issues. Just days earlier, the Pentagon designated several major Chinese companies, including Alibaba, BYD, Nio, and Baidu, as "Chinese military companies" operating in the United States. The designation places the firms on a blacklist that limits their access to American capital, technology, and government contracts.