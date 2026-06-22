President: We have always supported and will continue to support Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality

22 June 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

“As your friends and brothers, we always rejoice in your successes, including on the international arena, and we have always supported and will continue to support Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, which has already gained broad international recognition and support,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

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