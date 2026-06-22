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Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered press statements on June 22, AzerNEWS reports.

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Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deliver press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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