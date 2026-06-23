Baku hosts Caspian Waves 2026 Int'l Watercolor Festival [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Caspian Waves 2026 International Watercolor Festival has been held in Baku, remembered for its rich program and large-scale participation of artists from different countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The main goals of the festival were the development of watercolor art, the expansion of international cultural cooperation, and the strengthening of creative ties among artists.

The Caspian Waves 2026 festival concluded successfully, presenting Baku as one of the important centers of international watercolor art.

The festival opened at the Khatai Arts Center with a solemn ceremony. A musical program was held, along with artistic performances by local and foreign artists. Representatives of different countries worked together in a single creative space, demonstrating the unifying power of watercolor art.

Later, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum hosted the international exhibition. The exposition featured 165 watercolor works by more than 80 artists from 30 countries around the world.

Participants included festival curator and representative of the International Watercolor Society in Azerbaijan Samira Iskandar, president of the International Watercolor Society Atanur Dogan, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and chair of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ulviyya Hamzayeva, and director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov.

In their speeches, they stressed the importance of the festival for international cultural dialogue.

The second day of the festival was marked by a creative trip to the Guba region and an international plein air session with about 30 local and foreign artists. The third day began with an open-air plein air in the historic center of Baku – Icherisheher. Artists worked among architectural monuments, capturing the atmosphere of the Old City in watercolor works.

The festival concluded at the Khazar Media Center with a closing ceremony and final exhibition.

Host Khadija Hamidli welcomed the guests. Speeches were delivered by festival curator Samira Iskandar, Atanur Dogan, Zahid Avazov, and other participants, who noted the high level of organization and significance of the event.

Special thanks were expressed to Xəzər TV director Murad Dadashov for his support and for providing the venue for the closing ceremony.

The event ended with a video presentation reflecting the three-day festival program.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.