Azernews.Az

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalti village in Shusha [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalti village in Shusha [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov posed for a photo against the backdrop of Dashalti village in the Shusha district, AzerNEWS reports.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalti village in Shusha [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalti village in Shusha [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan posed for photo against backdrop of Dashalti village in Shusha [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more