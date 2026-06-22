Burnham confirms he will run for Labour leader

22 June 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Labour Party's Member of Parliament Andy Burnham confirmed on Monday that he will run for the Labour leader after United Kingdom Prime Minister and current Labour leader Keir Starmer resigned earlier in the day, AzerNEWS reports.

"His [Starmer's] decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham said in a post on X. He added that Labour's priorities shoud be progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation."

Burnham also thanked Starmer for his leadership during a very "challenging period."