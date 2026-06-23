State Symphony Orchestra fascinates audience with classical music pieces [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fascinating concert by the State Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Agjabadi, AzerNEWS reports.

The event took place as part of the nationwide tour program of artistic ensembles, initiated and organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The concert, staged at the Agjabadi District Cultural Center named after Yagub Mammadov, featured the orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, artistic director of the State Symphony Orchestra.

The program included Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbari", Asaf Zeynalli's "Mughamsayagi", Vasif Adigozalov's "Prelude No.1", "Garanfil", and the oratorio "Karabakh Shikastasi".

The audience also enjoyed Gara Garayev's dances from the ballets "Seven Beauties" and "Path of Thunder", Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto for Kamancha and Symphony Orchestra (second movement), Fritz Kreisler's "Chinese Tambourine", and other works.

Every performance was warmly received by the audience with applause.

Recall that the State Symphony Orchestra had also performed a large-scale program on June 20 at the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The tour program of leading artistic ensembles is being carried out within the framework of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, one of whose priority directions is to increase access to culture in the regions and to form a unified cultural ecosystem across the country.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategy intended to shape the country's cultural development over the next two decades.

The Concept focuses on balancing tradition with modernity, preserving national identity while promoting sustainable cultural growth and international engagement.

Its goal is to create a contemporary cultural framework that respects national and moral values and supports systematic, long-term development across all areas of culture.

Managed by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased, integrated approach to implementation in three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, with each phase having defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to ensure progress.