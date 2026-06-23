Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with the Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports, Allaberdi Saparov, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of sports. It also covered the exchange of experience and the organization of mutual visits.

These discussions took place within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation" in the Field of Sports between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.

It was further noted that, to expand cooperation, a working group's visit to Baku is planned.

The guest later visited the Baku Athletics Center.