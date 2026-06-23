Azernews.Az

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with the Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports, Allaberdi Saparov, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of sports. It also covered the exchange of experience and the organization of mutual visits.

These discussions took place within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation" in the Field of Sports between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.

It was further noted that, to expand cooperation, a working group's visit to Baku is planned.

The guest later visited the Baku Athletics Center.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Baku, Ashgabat expand cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more