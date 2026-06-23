Messi, Mbappé reach new heights in FIFA World Cup history

23 June 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

After last night's matches in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, several interesting statistical records have been noted, AzerNEWS reports.

According to FIFA, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi has become the third player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive matches. Previously, only France’s Just Fontaine (1958) and Brazil's Jairzinho (1970) had achieved this feat.

France's forward Kylian Mbappé set a new World Cup record by scoring two or more goals in a single match for the sixth time, surpassing all other players in this category.

Norway also drew attention with another victory. All four of Norway's World Cup wins have come against teams representing different confederations.

Algeria’s record, however, stood out for its lack of success. In 15 World Cup matches, the African side has managed to keep a clean sheet only once — in a goalless draw against England in 2010.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is currently underway. It is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32.

The competition is being played across three countries for the first time in history, with an expanded format of 12 groups of four teams, leading to a longer tournament and more matches than previous editions.