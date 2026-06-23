Canada unveils plan to expand nuclear energy

23 June 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Canada has unveiled a new national strategy aimed at accelerating the development of nuclear energy, according to Natural Resources Canada, the federal department responsible for managing the country’s natural resources, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Under the plan, Canada intends to support the construction of up to 10 new large-scale nuclear reactors nationwide. Two of these reactors are expected to be under construction by 2035, while an additional five are planned or already in development with a target completion horizon of 2040.

The strategy also places strong emphasis on next-generation nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs). In particular, Canada plans to demonstrate a domestically developed microreactor by 2035, with potential deployment in remote and northern communities by the late 2030s, where reliable off-grid power is often a major challenge.

In addition, the government aims to strengthen Canada’s position in the global nuclear market by expanding the use of its CANDU (Canada Deuterium Uranium) reactor technology into at least four new international markets by 2040. It also plans to engage with between six and ten emerging nuclear countries over the next 15 years.

A draft policy outlining federal financial support for new nuclear projects is expected by April 2027. Authorities also project that uranium exports could double by 2035 compared to 2024 levels, reflecting Canada’s role as one of the world’s key suppliers of nuclear fuel.

Currently, nuclear energy accounts for roughly 13% of Canada’s electricity production. The country operates 17 CANDU reactors located in Ontario and New Brunswick, and Canadian nuclear technology is already in use in 26 reactors across six countries.

An interesting aspect of the new strategy is its connection to Canada’s broader climate goals: nuclear energy is being positioned as a stable, low-carbon source of electricity that can complement wind and solar power, especially as demand for clean energy rises due to electrification and the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.