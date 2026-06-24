Neftchi FC extends contracts with team captains [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Neftchi" FC has extended the contracts of its captains Emin Mahmudov and Emil Balayev, AzerNEWS reports.

Emin Mahmudov has signed a 1+1-year contract, while Balayev has signed a two-year deal.

Note that Emin Mahmudov, who has been representing the Baku-based club since the 2017/2018 season, has played 289 official matches over the past nine seasons and scored 72 goals.

Emil Balayev has played for the Neftchi club during the 2012/2013–2014/2015 and 2023/2024–2025/2026 seasons, appearing in 25 official matches.

Neftchi PFC is one of Azerbaijan's oldest and most successful football clubs, based in Baku. Founded in 1937, it has played a central role in the development of Azerbaijani football both during the Soviet era and after the country's independence.

The club has a long history in Soviet football, where it was the first Azerbaijani team to compete in the Soviet Top League. One of its most historic achievements came in 1966, when Neftchi finished third in the Soviet Top League, becoming the first Azerbaijani club to win a medal in the Soviet championship.

After Azerbaijan gained independence, Neftchi became a leading force in the national league. It has won multiple titles in the Azerbaijani Premier League and has also secured several Azerbaijan Cup victories.

The club is known for consistently competing at the top level of domestic football and maintaining a strong fan base.

In European competitions, Neftchi has represented Azerbaijan in various UEFA tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

One of its most notable international successes came in the 2012–13 season, when the club reached the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, becoming the first Azerbaijani team to achieve this milestone.

Neftçi plays its home matches at the Neftchi Arena in Baku, and the club is widely recognized for developing local talent and contributing significantly to Azerbaijani national team players over the years.

It remains one of the most influential and historically important football institutions in the country.