Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of Turkmenistan published on his social media

23 June 2026 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has been published on his social media pages.

The post reads:

"The assistance provided in the reconstruction of Garabagh is yet another manifestation of Turkmenistan’s, its National Leader’s, and the entire brotherly Turkmen people’s sincere and friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan.

With my best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan!"